To the editor:
In December 2020, Mayor Donna Holaday convened a group of local political, religious and business leaders, community advocates, and concerned residents to form the city of Newburyport Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) Alliance.
The DEI Alliance members represent a diverse group of perspectives, lived experiences, and racial, gender, age and religious identities. This group came together as a response to the racial reckoning that gripped our country and manifested in Newburyport in several alarming incidents in the summer of 2020.
We do not want those incidents of racial discrimination to define the community in which we live, work and play. The DEI Alliance is a collaborative effort focused on developing a sustainable community plan, with measurable and attainable goals that will increase diversity, equity and inclusion in Newburyport.
The DEI Alliance is in the midst of conducting a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the city. From there, the group will begin a review of city policies, services and ordinances to identify inequities in community systems, and develop clear recommendations, including ways in which success will be measured.
Additionally, the DEI Alliance will organize training opportunities and community conversations on issues of concern.
As a city with a vibrant downtown that attracts visitors from all over New England, it is important for Newburyport to continue to be a welcoming and inclusive city for all.
To do this, we need the community's support. We are working hard to elevate awareness around issues of equity, social justice and inclusion, not only focused on race and ethnicity, but also including gender, religion and income disparities.
Recognizing and celebrating our differences is beneficial for our community’s growth. Your experience and your perspective is important to the city’s success.
As we seek residents' feedback and input during our time together, your contribution to a plan to support these goals will be critical in creating positive change for our community. We look forward to hearing from you over the next year.
Newburyport Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance
Mayor Donna Holaday, Richard Banks, Jessica Baylor, Prince Boateng, Rev. Rebecca Bryan, Matt Coogan, Frank Cousins, MaryRose DeLorey, Donna Devlin, Sandhya Douglas, Andrea Egmont, John Feehan, Superintendent Sean Gallagher, Jessica Harrington, Ahmer Ibrahim, Martino, Ayele Mazurane, Marshall Mark Murray, Carol Sanchez, Councilor Heather Shand, Melissa Sills, Dianna Steimel, Marianna Vesey, Elizabeth Wilcoxson, Sharon Woodard and Tina Los, coordinator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.