To the editor:
If Warren P. Russo is so concerned with the "death of democracy," (Daily News, letters to the editor, July 2), he should look in a mirror and consider why he is not expressing his outrage over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — an attack urged on by former President Trump, by people waving Trump and Confederate flags, seen and documented by the world, in a stated attempt to overthrow a free and fair election and murder the vice president.
He should then go back to school because anyone with a grade school education knows that the racist Southern Democrats of the Jim Crow era bear no more resemblance to today's Democratic Party than Lincoln's Republicans have with today's Republicans.
Maybe then, he could find some people of color, and sit at their table, and discover what life is like for them, really, at a time when voting rights are being disproportionally tilted against them in Republican states across the South.
And maybe, we could all learn why the only people shouting about critical race theory are angry white men?
Maybe then, we could all sit at a table together because I'd like to know why so many white men are so angry (I am a white male), and maybe then, we could recognize the strength of our diversity, unity and common good, while rejecting the division that has us weaker as a nation than any time since the Civil War.
That division, that weakness, I fear, is the real threat to democracy.
Bruce Deveau
Amesbury
