To the editor:
There have been many letters in response to Warren Russo's recent column. I stopped reading his columns long ago.
After I read a couple, it was apparent to me that they were nothing more than bizarre, over-the-top rants written to get a rise out of people (which this one, it seems, has).
However, I do agree with the writers who defend his right to pen them and the paper's right to print them. The Constitution gives us freedom of speech and freedom of the press. We can choose not to read trash just as we can choose not to watch it on television or at the movies.
I agree with the writer who cites David Brooks and George Will as conservative writers worth reading. I am not a conservative, but I respect the way they express their opinions. Their writing is thoughtful and intelligent. They are articulate and back up their opinions with facts and they are not snide and cheap.
The problem is, and it seems to have gotten worse with the 2016 election, is that many people can't think critically enough to discern the truth.
We have to do the research and think for ourselves and not just believe all the hysterical spew that's out there.
Kathleen Raywood
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.