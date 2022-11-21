To the editor:
In The Daily News, Nov. 3, column (“From the Editor: Want to reduce Airbnbs? Build a hotel”), the editor’s solution to short term rentals or STRs was to build a hotel.
What data are we basing this on? I agree that a hotel with a conference room would be a great benefit to the city, but did you know we have six inns (96 rooms) and five hotels (333 rooms) between Salisbury, Amesbury, and Plum Island?
If an investor was looking to build a hotel in Newburyport, would 429 hotel rooms and 183 short-term rentals give them pause? How many year-round rooms does Newburyport really need? Should we consider the effect a hotel, in addition to short-term rentals, would have on our current inns who have supported the community for years? Not an easy solution.
During the months of debate on Ordinance 46 (filed Jan. 27, 2020) a lot of information came to light. The city currently has no way of truly knowing how many STRs are in operation without hiring a company such as Granicus.
Approximately 90 have registered with the state, yet approximately 183 can be found advertising online. For some, it seems to be OK that approximately 50% of STRs are not paying into the state in addition to not conforming to our zoning.
Many are not owner occupied but are year-round investment properties, with some owning multiple units. Having a business, especially a non-owner-occupied business in a residential neighborhood caused issues: noise, unruly parties, parking, trash, no way to contact owner, etc.
Residents would call to complain and were told that since there was no ordinance in place — nothing could be done. The lack of enforcement sent the message: “Don’t worry you can do what you want” and left residents/neighborhoods frustrated.
After hours of public comment, it was clear residents wanted responsible regulations but did not want non-owner-occupied units. I have great respect for the hours of research and time Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley put in to trying to make the ordinance work.
Ordinance 46 respected the residents wishes to not have non-owner-occupied units and included compromises i.e. parking, special permits, allowing STRs to be added to our zoning.
Four councilors adamantly would not support the removal of non-owner-occupied units causing the ordinance to fail. All the forward movement and compromises were lost.
Now, it is up the zoning officer to enforce the closing of all short-term Rentals in Newburyport. So instead of having regulations, we are back to square one.
JANE SNOW
Newburyport
