Joey, the 48-year-old balding investment banker, will go out and purchase a new Lexus and a Bernese mountain dog.
Lorelai, the 28-year-old, up-and-coming attorney, will go out and purchase a Gucci handbag, Louboutin heels and a French bulldog.
Charlene, the 30-year-old mother of 2.5 children, will buy the most coveted, safest, urban assault vehicle and some sort of doodle.
Then, there's Dickie, the 19-year-old-gangsta rapper wanna-be. He decides he wants to buy a puppy. A beagle perhaps?
Of course not, he has to have a pit bull! And it has to be the cheapest, poorly bred pit bull he can find – and giant, much like his owner's imagined persona.
The puppy is cute and fun, but his owner's time and money are limited. So, zero puppy classes, no day care or socialization for him and neutering is out of the question. Those testicles must remain for full effect!
The parents decide they can't have this now-huge dog inside all day, bored and destructive. So our aspiring rapper chains him to a tree in the backyard with the biggest, thickest chain he can find. He feeds him, and even walks him once and awhile, but not daily. Eventually, the parents get fed up with Dickie and boot him out of the house, too.
But guess what?
Dickie can't find a rental that allows dogs.
Now, you have a neglected, sad and yes probably resentful dog, and this dog could be any breed – yes, even a Labradoodle (gasp) would be "damaged" at this point.
But that's part of the phenomenon, if a Labradoodle attacked a passerby, it wouldn't make the news. You'd never hear about it.
The news sensationalizes pit bull bites.
Not the lab near Marshfield that swallowed half a Realtor's face. The owners were being forced to sell out and move because of the dog's bite history.
Fifteen years ago, an animal control officer would likely tell you the most common denominators for dog bites were teenage boys, wheels and Labrador retrievers. It was always goldens/labs that had more bites because statistically there were more of them.
Now, there are just so many more pit bulls and mixes due to that "must keep testicles" mentality.
Statistics are just that: Greater numbers of a specific breed means more bites by that breed.
All breeds can be potential biters – border collies, Shetland sheepdogs, all dogs.
So what will Dickie do? Well, he'll either sell/give the dog to someone or dump him at a shelter – or leave him at the parents, tied up, neglected and becoming more resentful.
I guess what I'm trying to say is, let's not be Dickies about this.
Bull breeds are not for everyone. Neither are handguns.
Breed-specific legislation is wrong. But pit bulls don't have NRA support backing them.
I've worked in veterinary hospitals for 30-plus years and owned English bull terriers for longer.
Kathy Fogg
Seabrook, N.H.
