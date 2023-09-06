To the editor:
I would like to add my voice to the voices of others who have expressed concerns about the plan to move and expand parking at Pioneer Field.
I attended the informational site tour last week and was really struck by the beauty of the wooded area known as Lower Atkinson Common. This little pocket of green, which abuts Pioneer Field, is home to a variety of plants and animals and even includes a small wetlands area.
During the tour, I was dismayed to hear that the proposed plan calls for the relocation of the wetland area and the removal of trees to enhance safety and expand parking.
While I agree that there are legitimate safety concerns with traffic on Merrimac Street, I also think there are important questions that need to be answered before a final plan is approved. In this era of climate change, is the cutting down of trees and relocating a wetlands area our first and only option? Could traffic calming features such as flashing lights and speed bumps, or a reconfiguration of the present parking area address some of the safety concerns? Is there data that indicates additional parking spaces are needed?
I grew up in a small coastal community in New York, where slowly and inexorably, the “little pockets of green” disappeared. The woods and creeks I played in as a child gave way to houses and roads. The marsh where I skated in winter was turned into a highway. Overdevelopment and a reflexive deference to the automobile infrastructure ultimately destroyed much of the natural beauty of my hometown.
Preservation of the ecosystem found in the Lower Atkinson Common should be given thoughtful consideration before we diminish or degrade it. I strongly urge our city leaders to consider alternatives to this plan.
PATTY MYERS
Newburyport
