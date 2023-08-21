To the editor:
While as far as I know nothing has been finalized, I am deeply disturbed by the City Council’s serious talk of removing many large, old trees between the Lower Atkinson Common and its neighbors on Plummer Avenue.
This is being contemplated to add more off-street parking for the Pioneer Field and is in addition to the 20 or so trees being taken down along Merrimac Street to install parallel parking there.
While I appreciate that creating safer parking off of Merrimac Street is important, the proposal calls for creating more spaces than needed and, in the process, destroying up to another 20 large trees for a total of over 40.
Doing so seems contrary to everything we know about the importance of trees for the health of the environment. In addition, these old trees act as important visual and noise barriers for the many neighbors on Plummer Avenue, which is especially distressing since unnecessary. Talk of replacing them with nine new trees hardly seems an adequate solution.
And on the subject of noise, hopefully careful attention will be paid to where the new pickleball courts will be situated so that the steady thwacking sounds which accompany pickleball playing is minimized for the park’s many neighbors.
For all these reasons and no doubt more, I strongly urge the City Council to come up with better, more environmentally and people-friendly plans for the park.
BARBARA KEELER
Newburyport
