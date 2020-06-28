To the editor:
While over the years I have lived on both sides of the country as well as many years in Europe, I was born in Winchester Hospital and have resided in Amherst, N.H., for the last quarter of a century. I have a single question for the author of the article and you as editor. Given that your publisher considers the First Amendment so sacrosanct that it is prominently displayed at the bottom of the page, how can you justify the kind of tortured and twisted logic required to omit quoting the 2nd Amendment when writing about “Red Flag” legislation in the Live Free or Die State of NH?
Given your position, it is fair to assume that you are a literate man and thus have mastered the basic reading comprehension skills required to understand that the Second Amendment recognizes the unalienable right of the citizens to bear arms without limitation, exception or exemption. Just as a reminder, I have done what any legitimate responsible member of the press would have done when publishing that associated press article. Quote the Second Amendment in its entirety! Just to restate the obvious, since you, and the Associated Press have gone to some little effort to white wash it, red flag laws are by definition blatant infringement, fella, and therefore unconstitutional on their face.
Second Amendment: "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
You are truly a fool if you believe for even a moment that the forces behind the push to take our guns will not in due course take away all of your First Amendment rights as well. The facts clearly show that they have long been whittling away at those unalienable rights in full view of a totally captive media. Media which has been so thoroughly compromised by those same forces that it makes no pretense of offering even a modicum of objectivity.
Daniel Dearborn
Amherst, N.H.
