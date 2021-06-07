To the editor:
Regarding the Amesbury Indians name-change discussion:
Since it has been brought up again, I thought I would add my opinion to the conversation.
I am a proud, lifelong resident of Amesbury. I understand that some community members are against changing the name and logo for multiple reasons: tradition; disrespect was unintended; respect was intended; some Native Americans are not offended.
I think about it this way: Would you think it appropriate if your child or grandchild used the term "Oriental," "Eskimo" or "Colored?"
I would find it disrespectful if mine called someone "Indian" who is not. Our history is full of examples of language and actions that were accepted and now are not.
It is nearly impossible to be historically accurate and universally inoffensive with every word use or name, but we should, at a minimum, be as precise and thoughtful as possible.
We should also not use tradition or past cultural norms to maintain a name or visual that in today's light can be hurtful. Think of the Confederate flag and how it is perceived now, as an example.
Some teams and places have made clumsy attempts at change, but for the right reason: The former Washington Redskins pro football team is now called "the Washington Football Team" until a decision can be made. We can do better than that.
We should not use nostalgia as a reason not to change. When you know better, you do better.
Susan Dion Earabino
Amesbury
