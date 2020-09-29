To the editor:
I was taken back by the audacity of a small vocal minority who are asking that the school budget for the city not be passed until they get what they want. This group led by Lynn Schow want the budget held hostage until schools are open at 100% capacity.
We all want schools to be open in person at 100% and we all want life to go back to how it was pre-pandemic but guess what – it's not. The school buildings can't operate like that right now.
I am a retired teacher and I have been helping out with some first graders on their remote days. I feel so badly for everyone. Students, parents and teachers. The teachers are doing two jobs for the price of one. I can't imagine how difficult and time consuming it must be to prepare for two different sets of students for six periods a day both in school and remote.
To hold an entire school system hostage because one small group has decided that they are done with COVID-19 is mind boggling and selfish.
City Council and the Newburyport School Committee owe it to the children of this great city to fully fund and pass a school budget now.
Mary Beth Chesler
Newburyport
