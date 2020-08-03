To the editor:
Paul Diego Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance describes an incident from the Christina Eckert campaign in which a supporter organized a house party and invited the superintendent of the Pentucket Regional School District, Justin Bartholemew, to speak.
After it came to light that this would be a violation of the rules around fundraising activities, Dr. Bartholemew declined.
I’m not sure what all the pearl clutching was about. If Mr. Craney has a disagreement on the issues with Ms. Eckert, he should articulate them. If he prefers the opposition, he should elucidate his reasons.
But don’t impugn the integrity of either candidate. I’m so tired of smears passing as political discourse. That is so 2016.
Fran Butsavich
Plum Island
Newbury
