To the editor:
We urge the City Council to approve the restoration plan for the Bartlet Mall Frog Pond.
The City Council has conditionally authorized $2.6 million in bonds to rehabilitate the contaminated pond, subject to council approval of the final restoration plans.
The final plans will be submitted to the Community Services Committee on Aug. 15. We fear some councilors will seek to delay restoring the pond and shift funds to other projects.
Although we understand that the City Council must consider the many needs and costs faced by Newburyport, the board members of the Port Parks Alliance believe delaying the Frog Pond project would be a huge mistake. Bartlet Mall is the city’s first and oldest park and maintenance and restoration of its central feature, the pond, has been deferred for decades.
A workable restoration plan has taken many years and funds to create and falls within the funding amount already conditionally approved. Shelving restoration of Frog Pond will certainly lead to higher future construction costs and sacrifices the time and money already invested to date. Meanwhile, the pond water will remain hazardous and unusable.
According to the National Park Service, Bartlet Mall is perhaps the most significant public space in Newburyport because of its proximity to the downtown area and its beautiful park-like environment.
Let’s move forward now to restore and protect our original public open space.
ANDREA EIGERMAN
STACEY MACMILLAN
JIM MCCARTHY
Board members
Port Parks Alliance
Newburyport
