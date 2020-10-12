To the editor:
Let us not forget the past or we will repeat the mistakes that were made.
There is a saying: "Been there, done that!" Yes we've been there before. Today, we are living in a moment of civil unrest in many cities and towns because elected officials will not support the police who are trying to keep the public safe.
I grew up in Billerica in the 1960s and '70s. There were many nice people in town and it was a great town for school sports. The area I lived in was referred to as "The Lake." It was the area around Nuttings Lake.
During that time, there was a lot of trouble from a few bad apples as they say. Saint Marys of the Lake, a small Catholic church in the area, was vandalized so many times the Catholic Church closed the church and sold the property.
Also, many small cottages and homes around the lake were also vandalized and many of them were burned. The police cannot be everywhere all the time.
Let us not "do that" and repeat the sad days at The Lake. We need the police and we need politicians that will support them and uphold our Second Amendment rights.
On Nov. 3, voters should not repeat a bad mistake of the past. Seth Moulton has pledged to defund the police. John Paul Moran has vowed never to defund the police.
I will vote for him for U.S. Congress in November.
Paul O'Hara
Newburyport
