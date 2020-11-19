To the editor:
I am absolutely appalled at the use of teachers and parents being used as the scapegoats for the reported disrespectful behavior exhibited by a group of youth representing Black Live Matter in protest of the "Stop the Steal" group in Market Square, Newburyport.
Having been both a teacher and a mother, I can tell you that neither the classrooms nor the homes of these children ("children" being the key word here) were the places they learned this behavior.
I am leaving politics out of this because the attack against teachers and parents is the issue. I taught for seven years in Newburyport and 28 years at Triton Regional High School, and I can tell you with all the truth in my heart, they never saw or were encouraged to act in that way by their teachers or parents.
Turn on your TV, phone, iPad or computer to see their teachers. The social media they frequent, the role modeling of adults we have taught them to respect and emulate is where they learned it. From the White House to Twitter to TikTok to Instagram to the evening news, they have witnessed insanity, violence, bullying and aggressiveness.
So stop putting the blame on teachers who work to educate our kids and teach them to examine the facts with sources that are corroborated, instead of blindly believing wild claims made by people on both sides of the aisle who, for their own purposes, lead them to believe lies.
Claims are just claims until there is substantial proof offered to support them. Then, they become facts. Teach that lesson to your kids. You will be doing them a huge service and benefiting the future of this country.
I loved every minute of my teaching career and the kids I taught. I am so saddened to witness what they are seeing today by the adults to whom they look for example.
Sylvia A. Francescone
Groveland
