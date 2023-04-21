To the editor:
I believe the Merrimac Board of Selectmen’s warrant article to sell the town-owned Light Department is shortsighted and not in the best interest of Merrimac taxpayers.
For full disclosure, I do not work for the Light Department, nor am I related to, or know anyone who works for the department. I have only happily lived in the town of Merrimac for 10 years!
In those 10 years, I have received cheap, reliable electrical service from the town-owned Light Department, as has every other taxpayer in town.
Having been a previous customer of National Grid, I can attest the customer service from the town is 100% better and the cost per kilowatt hour is nearly half the cost.
It is nice to know the providers of this service are right in town, especially when severe weather is approaching. I feel the town-owned Light Department is a huge benefit of living here.
I don’t know the rationale behind the Board of Selectmen’s thinking besides the fact that they think they will receive a large sum of money for the sale. There will be a limited amount of interested buyers not willing to pay what the town has invested in the Light Department.
There will also be substantial legal and environmental fees paid by the town to complete the sale.
Your electrical service will be provided by a for-profit company just like your cable service. That should scare residents. Think of the huge increases in rate cost implemented by the for-profit utilities this past winter. This sale will cost taxpayers more in the long run.
Who will control the proceeds from the sale and decide how they will be spent? Will taxpayers have a say at Town Meeting? What will happen to the dedicated employees of the Light Department who have served the town so well for all these years?
Please join me at Town Meeting at the Sweetsir School cafeteria on Monday, April 24, to let selectmen know the taxpayers of Merrimac oppose this sale.
KEVIN MUPRHY
Merrimac
