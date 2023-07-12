To the editor:
Protect your pets, please. Yesterday (Tuesday), during the hottest part of the day, I saw people walking their dogs on the hot pavement.
Please, if you can’t walk barefoot on the hot pavement, neither should your pet.
Take them to a grassy area, or anywhere but the hot pavement. It is cruel and very painful for your pets, even if they don’t seem to complain.
Also, make sure they are sufficiently hydrated, as you do for yourself. If you can’t properly care for an animal, please don’t have one. Thank you.
GARY CROCKER
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.