To the editor:
We understand that the Newburyport Department of Public Services has flagged trees to be removed at the Moulton Street reservoir in West Newbury.
Director Anthony Furnari's excuse to do so is that trees are shading the road and have degraded it there. This is pure nonsense. The road was made from scrap material from the beginning. Winter plowing has dug up various areas by plowing too deeply.
This area is especially beneficial to migrant and endangered species of birds. Because of the cutting that has been done already, orioles no longer nest along the water's edge.
Green herons have also left the area because of cutting of their tree habitat. Various warblers and kingbirds and other species have also been impacted by cutting.
The presently tagged trees are an excuse to cut randomly, including a large white pine and several old cedars.
Repave the access road if you must, but leave the trees for the birds. There is at present plenty of room for the needs of the DPS to reach the spillway area.
The department is in the process of destroying a unique bird habitat.
Ingrid Sanborn
West Newbury
