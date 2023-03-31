To the editor:
With the dredge, Delaware, now on station in the mouth of the Merrimack, it is none too soon to applaud the perseverance of elected officials, engineers and multitudes of unnamed facilitators, all working to get the job done.
On Page 7 of Wednesday’s Daily News are two photographs by Keith Sullivan of work in progress; random moments in time, taken in the course of a day’s work on the barge.
Having worked my whole career, on-site of heavy construction projects, I can truly say that I have seldom observed a more inherently dangerous workplace. Slippery tilting decks, enormous steel fittings and floats, cables and spools of wire; sledgehammers swinging and all the while, the mighty Merrimack rushing by.
Credit where credit is due. We owe our profound recognition to the professional, capable and yes, brave workers, caught in action in the above referenced photographs; all hands on deck, doing what it takes get the job done. And let’s not forget all the workers behind the scenes.
Finally, when the job is completed, the crews will pack it up and head on to the next show, somewhere over the horizon, but not without our profound gratitude for their good work. Thank you, and stay safe out there.
C. PETER ERICKSON
Plum Island
