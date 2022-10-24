To the editor:
As my husband and I were crossing Fruit Street Saturday evening, an SUV suddenly careered down the street, forcing us to scramble toward the sidewalk. The car did not hit us, but my husband fell, striking his head against the pavement and cracking an elbow. The driver of the SUV did not stop, but other people stepped up.
Sincere thanks to the gentleman who pulled over and turned on his high beams so I could find my husband’s eyeglasses; to the attentive couple who brought him an ice pack and turned on their garage lights in an effort to brighten the street; to the walker who stayed until the ambulance arrived; to the EMTs and firefighters who responded; and to the medical staff who treated him at Anna Jaques Hospital.
And just two words to the driver of that white SUV: Slow down.
MARCIA BOUNDY
Newburyport
