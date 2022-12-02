To the editor:
The letter to the editor “Electric vehicles still pollute the environment” (The Daily News of Newburyport, Nov. 18, 2022) asserts that “an EV is just another option,” with plenty of problems.
So, I investigated some of the data related to EVs and greenhouse gas emissions. I focused on Teslas because they are currently the bestselling EVs.
According to the US government’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (https://www.fueleconomy.gov/) Tesla’s top-seller, Model Y, provides the equivalent of 123 miles per gallon of gasoline and produces 0.87kg of carbon dioxide emissions/kilometer. This compares to the Ford F-150’s 3.72kg. The Ford F-150 is one of Massachusetts’ most popular vehicles.
These computations are based on tailpipe and upstream greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) for car usage. Vehicle tailpipe emissions are the GHGs a car produces when driving. Upstream emissions are the GHGs associated with the production and distribution of gasoline and electricity.
Of course, there are GHGs associated with the production of EVs. There are debates regarding the volume of GHGs emitted in the production of a Tesla. It does seems to take more energy to make a Tesla than an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, but Tesla’s 2020 environmental impact report claims that their vehicles achieve a breakeven point with ICEs at approximately 5,500 miles. (See https://www.tesla.com/ns_videos/2020-tesla-impact-report.pdf)
Furthermore, as reflected in presentations such as Tesla’s “2021 Battery Day,” EV producers are very hard at work in developing ever-more sustainable production processes (See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6T9xIeZTds). Tesla claims to have prevented 5.0 million metric tons of CO2 emissions worldwide in 2020.
The author of the Nov. 18 letter is “a bit tired of being told that electric cars are so superior,” and that those who are enthusiastic about EVs display “some elitism.” The evidence appears to demonstrate that EVs are, at present, a significantly better choice for folks who want to reduce their transportation-related carbon footprints. Of course, new technologies are continuously being developed to address extreme weather, and the EV may be surpassed soon. And the use of zero-emission public mass transit is an even more environmentally friendly option. But, for the moment, if you want to drive a car, an EV would appear to be the community-oriented choice, not an elitist one.
MICHAEL SALES Newburyport
