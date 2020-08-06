To the editor:
Leo Dupere and I were buddies for 15 years. We met at one of his yard sales and shared our enthusiasm for antiques and "old stuff."
He would travel around southern New Hampshire and inland Massachusetts looking for unique and cool items to sell to dealers and at his numerous yard sales.
When I became a Patriots fan, Leo was the person I would talk to when I didn't understand field calls and certain penalties and we'd do our own commentary on the games.
Leo was one of the kindest people I have ever known. His generosity of spirit is not easily found these days. He will be missed.
Laura Mancheski
Newburyport
