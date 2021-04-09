To the editor:
I am so pleased to know that Greg Earls has been hired as our new building commissioner.
Greg has a wealth of knowledge in the building industry. In his previous position, this knowledge has helped hundreds of at-risk youth prepare for careers in this field as well.
He is in the process of getting the certification(s) required for the building commissioner position. Such certification will further formalize Greg’s already impressive qualifications for the job.
We are blessed to have many highly qualified and devoted public employees in our beautiful city.
Having served on the City Council for 16 years, Greg Earls is among them. We are fortunate, indeed, to have Greg, once again, as part of this impressive roster.
Jeanette Isabella
Newburyport
