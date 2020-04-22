To the editor:
We would like the community to know that Thom Pentucket Early Intervention Program is continuing to take referrals and provide services to children and families within the Greater Haverhill/Newburyport area.
During the COVID-19 emergency, while in-home services have been suspended, the program’s dedicated staff continue to work with families using a telehealth approach.
Early intervention (EI) is a Department of Public Health program for children birth to age 3 who have developmental delays or are at risk of a developmental delay.
If someone has a concern about their child under the age of 3, they shouldn’t hesitate to call us and make a referral.
Thom Pentucket’s staff is comprised of highly experienced clinical professionals who are familiar with supporting children under the age of 3 and their families.
The program also has a team of clinicians who are fluent Spanish speakers.
All early intervention services are provided at no cost to the family. Anyone may refer a child to the program. A referral from a pediatrician is not required.
If a family has questions or wants to make a referral, they can call the program directly at 978-363-5553 or refer online at https://www.thomchild.org/referrals/.
Linda Schaeffer
Thom Pentucket EI Program Director
