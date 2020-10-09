To the editor:
Christina Eckert is fighting for women’s reproductive rights and control over our bodies.
She is fighting for stricter laws to combat domestic violence and programs to help victims escape the cycle of abuse. She is fighting for comprehensive health care for people of all income levels.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund recently endorsed Eckert, which shouldn’t surprise any of us that follow her work. For over 100 years, PP has provided affordable, high-quality care for women, men and young people.
PP provides lifesaving cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, contraception and safe legal abortion. One in five women, including myself, has received care from PP.
Eckert received the esteemed endorsement of NARAL MA Pro Choice PAC, which for the last 50 years, has been fighting for our freedom to use birth control, paid parental leave and access to abortion care.
No doubt, women’s rights are a high priority for Eckert. On the evening Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, Eckert was on social media speaking directly to community members.
So many of us were angry and frustrated that the death of one person means we are no longer assured control of our bodies, and that we will likely die with less rights than when we were born. Eckert offered, not just solidarity, but specific steps we could take right away to fight like hell for our rights. And we got to work.
Meanwhile, Lenny Mirra opposes access to safe, affordable abortion, despite ample evidence abortion criminalization only removes a safe option, decreases the reporting rate due to stigma and death, and unnecessarily puts women’s lives at risk.
Mirra, a self-described “Pro-Choice Republican,” opposes the ROE Act, which “would reform our state’s abortion laws, ensuring that anyone, regardless of age, income or insurance, can access safe legal abortion.”
According to PP, the ROE Act “is our chance to dismantle discriminatory barriers to safe, legal abortion in Massachusetts.” Sadly, when it comes to women’s rights, dismantling discriminatory barriers doesn’t interest Mirra.
We need a sharp leader who sees the devastating loss of RBG as a call to action and gets to work. We need a courageous advocate who defends women’s rights and inspires all of us to get to work, too. We need a genuine ally who will fight for us every day.
Christina Eckert is the only candidate who has shown us that she is up to the task.
Vanessa H. Graham
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.