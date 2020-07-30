To the editor:
I am writing, today, in response to a recent letter to the editor from West Newbury resident Kevin Bowe. Mr. Bowe is seemingly grasping at straws to prop up the campaign of an unknown candidate. As a Pentucket parent, I have followed the story regarding state representative candidate Christina Eckert’s transgressions relating to our school. These violations are not a mere “nuisance” as Mr. Bowe claims, they are serious acts of misconduct that should be condemned.
I am not an overly political person. I vote, I try to know the issues of the day, but I don’t like to get into the weeds. However, I know that a campaign that has the audacity to require people to click a “contribution” button in order to take part in the zoom meeting with the superintendent is wrong.
The violations are blatantly apparent to anyone who saw the Facebook ad put out by the Eckert campaign as it had a picture of Pentucket Superintendent Dr. Justin Bartholomew prominently displayed along with his name and title. Even to the casual observer, this is at least an ethical gray area. But, by using Eckert’s logos, attempting to fundraise off the backs of parents, and misleading our superintendent about the nature of the event, the Eckert campaign did not just make some small, blissfully ignorant mistake – this was egregiously unethical and likely illegal.
Worst of all Ms. Eckert clearly misled Dr. Bartholomew in her description of this obvious campaign fundraising event, putting his job and career at risk for her monetary gain. I truly believe that if Dr. B, who has been a strong leader for Pentucket as we build our new high school, would not have agreed to the event if he knew the political nature of it. Fortunately the superintendent backed out of the event and Ms. Eckert was forced to apologize and return all the money she raised.
I don’t know if Ms. Eckert is purposely engaging in dirty campaigning or if she is so unaware of the rules that she didn’t know that her deceptive stunt was illegal and unethical. Either way, she has shown herself to be completely unqualified for the role of state representative.
Marilyn Judson
Merrimac
