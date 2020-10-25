To the editor:
Since I was a young girl, I've gazed up at the sky, looked out at the ocean, marveled at mountains, and walked through the woods. These natural places are sacred. They are bellwethers of our environment as a whole, and therefore, of our future as human beings on this Earth.
This simple truth is one that I teach to my children and my young students, and one that I share with a candidate running for state representative in the 2nd Essex District. Christina Eckert truly understands this fact. She understands that the climate crisis is real and will do everything in her power to protect the natural world, which is exactly what we need from every person and every politician in this world if we expect to leave a liveable planet for our children and their children. On Nov. 3, I will be casting my vote for Christina Eckert, and urge you to do the same, because I am a climate change voter, and she is the only candidate in our district who is making this issue a top priority.
Martha Burke
Merrimac
