To the editor:
In today’s political climate, those who identify as LGBTQ+ face greater risks than ever to their fundamental human rights.
Transgender individuals are among those that are particularly vulnerable. They face frequent discrimination and, in some cases, extreme violence, just because of their gender identity.
Christina Eckert is an ally for the LGBTQ+ community who will fight to ensure they are protected from violence, as well as legislation that seeks to exclude any LGBTQ+ identity.
In 2016, Lenny Mirra opposed efforts to support transgender people’s access to public spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms. He is quoted as saying, “I can’t support something that would allow a person who is anatomically male to go where women and girls disrobe,” showing a blatant misunderstanding of the transgender identity.
As state representative, Christina Eckert will strive to uphold the rights of transgender individuals and work to protect them from discrimination and violence. She is a candidate who believes that every person is deserving of their fundamental human rights, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
I was drawn to work as a fellow on Eckert’s campaign because she is someone who truly stands for the equality of all people.
LGBTQ+ individuals deserve the rights that we are all entitled to as human beings and I know that Christina Eckert will work hard to preserve those rights. That is why I am voting for her on Nov. 3.
Lola Getz
Merrimac
