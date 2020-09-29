To the editor:
As a women and gender studies major at Simmons University, reproductive freedom is an issue that I have always been passionate about.
I find it incredibly frustrating to stand by and watch legislators put up unnecessary obstacles that strip away women’s rights.
I was drawn to the Christina Eckert campaign for the 2nd Essex District state representative seat, in part because of her vocal support of the ROE Act. While Rep. Lenny Mirra is on record opposing the ROE Act, Christina believes reproductive freedom is a nonnegotiable human right.
Currently, there is a lot of misinformation circulating around what the ROE Act really means. The ROE Act is about providing equitable access to abortion, ensuring accessible health care to those who need it, and protecting young people’s health, safety and privacy.
It would expand abortion access to women in their third trimester, only if the health of the mother is threatened, or if the fetus has died, or has fatal anomalies incompatible with life outside the womb. Currently, if a woman receives this devastating diagnosis, she has to seek care outside the state. We should take care of our own residents in their time of need.
Since the tragic death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reproductive freedom is threatened now more than ever and it is critical that the ROE Act is passed. It is important that we honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy by electing representatives who will take an active role in protecting reproductive health care.
Planned Parenthood and NARAL have endorsed Christina Eckert because she stands up for those rights.
Join me in supporting Eckert, the one real pro-choice candidate in this race by voting by mail, voting early or voting on Nov. 3.
Lola Getz
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.