To the editor:
Christina Eckert and I have been friends and colleagues since she moved to Boxford well over a decade ago.
We have served on boards, volunteered at community events and spent time socially while raising our kids. In all the time I have known her, Christina has consistently contributed to the vitality and well-being of our community through leadership, collaboration and action.
Our first experience working together set the tone for me to know exactly who Christina is — someone who steps up, leans in when there's a need and does so with enthusiasm, intelligence, kindness, impeccable standards and positivity!
Christina had recently moved to Boxford and immediately started showing up for her kids and the schools by attending PTO meetings and school events. It was clear that she was deeply invested in the community, youth and adults alike.
She agreed to serve as PTO co-president despite her own concerns about her newness in the community, however, she knew we needed to transition leadership and we knew she would do a fantastic job. Her willingness to get involved in proactive and effective ways hasn’t changed, it's simply part of Christina’s DNA!
The strengths we see in Christina the candidate today are exactly who she was back then – dedicated, determined, thoughtful, collaborative, willing to work hard and do the hard work and absolutely committed to making our communities a better place.
Her impact is deep and far reaching, and I know our community is stronger, healthier and more vibrant because of Christina.
Join me in supporting Christina to represent the Massachusetts 2nd Essex District, get involved in her campaign and vote on Nov. 3.
She will bring a fresh perspective and energy to this office – it’s absolutely time for change, the stakes couldn’t be any higher, it’s time for Christina!
Lisa Teichner
Boxford
