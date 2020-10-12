To The editor:
I am writing to encourage any and all voters who want to see real progress in solving the problems and issues in our towns and in our state to vote for Christina Eckert for state representative on Nov. 3.
She is running for that office in the 2nd Essex District, which includes Newbury, West Newbury, Georgetown, Merrimac, Groveland, and parts of Haverhill and Boxford.
I first got to know Christina well during her extremely close race in 2018. (She is an even stronger candidate now.) Through many interactions and much door knocking together, I found her to be an extraordinarily hard worker with the highest ethical standards, as well as bright, well-informed on all issues, focused and fully committed to working for the public good of all of us.
Please take the time to visit her website: EckertForRep.com. Also please visit her opponent’s website. This is an excellent way to contrast the two.
Christina is a proven leader. Over her years of public service, she has seen problems and then stepped right up and taken direct action to solve them.
For example, when the combined sewage overflow problem in the Merrimack River came to light a few years ago, she joined the Merrimack River Watershed Council and became a co-director.
As development director for the nonprofit Community Giving Tree for nine years, Christina helped grow it to now, helping just over 10,000 young families in our area with private donations of cribs and other baby supplies.
When her sons started at Masconomet High School, there was no parent association. She co-founded the Masconomet Education Foundation and served as president, helping to raise $400,000 for a STEM lab at no cost to the taxpayers.
This excellent candidate has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, United Health Care Workers East, the AFL-CIO, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, the Massachusetts Association of State Engineers and Scientists, 350 Mass Action and the National Association of Social Workers.
Please give her your enthusiastic vote. We could not have a better person as our state representative.
Patricia L. Skibbee
West Newbury
