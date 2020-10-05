To the editor:
Seven years, 103 days, 15 hours, 40 minutes and seven seconds. Earlier this month, the Metronome clock, a fixture in Manhattan’s Union Square, flashed this countdown to busy commuters and wide-eyed tourists passing under its giant display.
For 20 years, the clock has merely marked time to and from midnight —an artistic curiosity. But today, it's message is far more urgent.
Seven years, 103 days, 15 hours, 40 minutes and seven seconds is the time estimated by scientists until the damage we’re doing to the planet — to ourselves— through carbon emissions will be irreversible. The planet will adapt, as it has for billions of years, but that adaptation will be catastrophic for us as a species. It’s time to act.
As individuals, we need to focus on using our natural resources more thoughtfully. As a society, we need to prioritize public policies favoring cleaner energy, waste reduction and reversing the effects of pollution.
Some might argue that this is too expensive or unnecessary but I’ve yet to meet anyone who wants to live near a dirty river or a polluting power plant. Since none of us want these hazards in our backyard, we need to focus now on smarter climate policy. It’s better for the Earth, better for our children and better for a sustainable economy.
To tackle today’s critical climate emergency, we’ve got to start close to home. Christina Eckert, candidate for 2nd Essex state representative, has demonstrated her commitment to the environment and will take immediate and serious action to address climate change.
Christina is a fierce advocate for investment in solar and wind power to help reach a net zero carbon economy by 2050. She’ll pursue development of offshore wind power and she’ll fight for environmental justice because access to clean air and water is a fundamental human right.
As temporary stewards of this planet, it’s our obligation to leave it better off than we found it through sound policy. To that end, Christina’s achievable climate goals have garnered the endorsement of groups such as the ELM action fund, the Sierra Club and 350 Mass Action.
Christina Eckert has the passion and vision to help us regain our global eminence in the fight for a cleaner, healthier planet.
David Belsky
West Newbury
