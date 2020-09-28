To the editor:
Politics has never been a haven for the timid. Policy differences, no matter how inconsequential, are mercilessly exploited.
Past transgressions, real and imagined, are dredged up. Unflattering personal characterizations are as common as greenhead flies in summer.
We, the voters, are left to sift through the onslaught with the hope we can discern who is a worthy candidate.
But every now and then, a candidate arises who chooses integrity over expediency, understanding that how a campaign is conducted is not only a demonstration of political philosophy, but also a revelation of character. It is with this in mind that I call your attention to Christina Eckert, candidate for state representative for the 2nd Essex District of Massachusetts.
There are many reasons for voters in Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Newbury, Rowley and West Newbury to support Ms. Eckert.
Her work in support of the environment (focusing locally on the Merrimack River) has been exemplary, her activism on behalf of seniors has been noteworthy, and her leadership in support of quality education has made a real difference for students.
While all of the above would be sufficient reasons to support her candidacy, it is her commitment to running a positive campaign, focusing on what she can provide for our communities, that has caught my attention.
It is my belief that she will be a positive voice for our district.
Rob O'Keefe
Merrimac
