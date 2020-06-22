To the editor:
I stand with Ed Markey for the U.S. Senate because he stands for us.
In this time of health crisis, crushing unemployment and divisive politics, Sen. Markey’s energy, commitment to citizens’ well-being and knowledge of the Senate make him the best candidate.
As a board member of C-10, an organization with the essential mission of protecting the safety of people who live near the Seabrook nuclear plant, I have been repeatedly impressed by the senator’s knowledge and leadership on nuclear safety matters, something he has championed for his entire career.
Sen. Markey’s team regularly participates in public hearings relative to safety at Seabrook, including the hearing held recently on June 3. As part of his oversight work with the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee, his office reaches out to groups like C-10 for input on where the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the industry are falling short.
Here at home and in Washington, he shines a light where it is needed. He listens. He stands up for what is right and advocates for legislation that will help people and the environment.
Sen. Markey co-sponsored a bill that would continue to support citizens financially during the current coronavirus crisis. He believes that health care is a human right and backs the Medicare for All initiative that creates a universal insurance program, allowing any American to see any doctor.
He is a supporter of the DREAM, Act, which provides a pathway to citizenship for young long-standing members of our society. Very concerned about climate change, the senator is working to make energy greener and safer for our environment.
He is a friend to women’s health care needs, works for common sense gun control, and is a proponent of net neutrality, which ensures the internet remains free and accessible to all. I want my senator to work for my best interests, and I believe Sen. Markey is the leader to do just that.
Karen Clagett
Newburyport
