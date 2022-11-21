To the editor:
I’m having difficulty reconciling the views expressed in a couple of "From the Editor" columns.
In a column on Oct. 27 , the editor writes that taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability from their elected officials, as The Daily News seeks a purportedly discredited report (according to a current and a former city official) from 2016 that alleges financial mismanagement, which the editor suggests may have influenced the mayor’s recent personnel decision regarding a city employee.
In a column on Nov. 17, the editor questions the motives of three City Council members for their review of issues pertaining to the governance, including adequacy of financial controls, of the Morrill Foundation and the Parks Conservancy, of which the latter was apparently managed by the same employee.
The column itself raises questions that warrant further review.
Why is the conservancy accountable to the city to manage? Isn’t the conservancy a private organization under the fiscal sponsorship of the Morrill Foundation, which would monitor its financial activities? A trustee of the foundation indicates that since the departure of the city employee, “things have gone berserk.” What specifically has gone wrong? The column notes that the foundation and the conservancy donated $180,000 to the city last year. The foundation’s portion of that amount is traceable from consolidated foundation/conservancy tax returns to city council approval. The conservancy’s portion is not. Why the different treatment?
The focus upon the three councilors is odd, as three other council members indicated their interest in further review of this topic. Also, there is reportedly an ongoing audit by the city of the conservancy. Are these other parties also along for the fishing expedition?
The Nov. 17 column was right about possible irreparable harm to the conservancy, based on the mayor’s comment in an accompanying article regarding the need to close it. Perhaps The Daily News will follow up on his reasons why.
MIKE LEONARD
Newburyport
