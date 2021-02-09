To the editor:
We found the Feb. 3rd editorial "Sun, lack of taxes might tip the balance" disconcerting and disappointing.
The editorial promulgated "a strong correlation between state taxes and migration," by The Pioneer Institute and told readers to "draw your own conclusions." The Pioneer Institute is a conservative organization with an agenda, although that was not disclosed in the editorial.
The content and tone of the editorial are part of a pattern that has replaced serious dialogue about issues: put forth a single idea or data point about a complex topic, with little regard for its source, and couch an endorsement with words of detachment. “Just sayin'.” "Thought you'd be interested." “Draw your own conclusions.”
This communication pattern lets us circulate unsupported information as fact and gives the whiff of respectability while sidestepping complexity and accountability (“I didn’t say it, the Pioneer Institute did.”) We see this in the editorial through its lack of disclosure about the Pioneer Institute; worse, it values affluent residents over working-class residents, or immigrants. It advocates the elimination of state taxes to keep wealthy residents from migrating, but never answers the question why? Why are wealthy residents more valuable than working class residents, if no one is paying state taxes?
Good governance is hard, constant work. It requires an on-going dialogue about how we develop and manage our collective resources to provide what none of us can afford on our own. Examples of this are Newburyport's debate over purchasing the 57 Low St. property and the forthcoming dialogue about renaming the Nock school. The Daily News of Newburyport has been an important community resource in both instances – to increase awareness of the issues and be a space for citizens to share questions and viewpoints.
In "Sun, lack of taxes might tip the balance", the editorial board seems to have lost sight of the newspaper's potential to elevate public dialogue. We look forward to a better application of that resource in the future.
Jean Costello
Newburyport
Christina Eckert
Boxford
