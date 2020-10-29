To the editor:
The editorial on Question 2 in the Oct. 28 Daily News presented factually incorrect statements about the ballot question and thereby provided misinformation to voters.
None of the cases cited in the editorial would be affected by the adoption of ranked choice voting. Question 2 applies only to elections for state offices and federal congressional offices when there are more than two candidates for one position. It would not apply in any of the hypothetical situations mentioned in the editorial — municipal elections for mayor, board of selectmen or city council.
In a state or federal election with three or more candidates for a single seat, ranked choice voting lets voters rank candidates on the ballot in order of their preference: first, second, third, etc. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the first-choice votes, that candidate wins.
But if no one receives a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is dropped, and each vote for that candidate is counted toward the next highest-ranked candidate on that voter’s ballot. This process repeats in rounds until one candidate has a majority.
Consider the recent case of the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District in which eight candidates ran for the seat Joe Kennedy is vacating.
The top vote-getter won the election with only 22.4% of the total ballots cast – a plurality, but by no stretch of the imagination even close to a majority! Less than five percentage points separated the top three candidates. If ranked choice voting had been in effect, the counting process would have continued until one candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
Ranked choice voting lessens the dilemma of having to choose between a candidate who most closely aligns with a voter’s views and an acceptable candidate who is more likely to win. By requiring the winner to have more than 50% of the vote, ranked choice voting guarantees that the successful candidate will have a broad base of support.
We hope you will join us in voting "yes" for ranked choice voting on Question 2.
Sheila and Rick Taintor
Newburyport
