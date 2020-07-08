To the editor:
As a student about to enter the ninth grade, I am concerned that my peers and I have been deprived of a critical part of our education.
Despite nine years of instruction in math, science and the humanities, racial literacy and social justice have never been an integral part of my school curriculum. This means I have missed out on the history and stories of people of color and other marginalized groups and how these shape my own identity.
The dominant curriculum is based on the stories and experiences of white, heterosexual, cisgender, able-bodied and Western males. I cannot think of a time this school year when we read a book about a character with a disability, and likewise, LGBTQ+ perspectives were absent in both literature and history.
I was not asked to read a book by a person of color during the months school was meeting in person. This is dangerous because students are presented with a narrow and unrealistic view of the diverse world we live in today. Even when we read books that might have led to discussions about social justice or systemic racism, we never had these conversations.
For example, many students are asked to read "The Outsiders," which is a book about the white gangs in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This would be an important opportunity to discuss the history of Tulsa, the Tulsa race massacre, and the role of the white gangs in this event.
The voices and experiences of people of color are completely absent in this story. When we studied the "Hero’s Journey," a common middle school theme, the hero in the books we read was always a white male.
If teachers want to prepare students to live in a global society, they need to start becoming more inclusive in the voices that are represented and be willing to engage in conversations that raise complicated issues, particularly around race in the very white community of Newburyport.
When students of color do raise critical conversations about racial justice, they are often silenced by teachers or told that their words and experiences are not relevant and their experiences are invalidated.
Students need teachers who are committed to empowering youth to become advocates for social justice and actively anti-racist through the choices they make in their curriculum, the representation of diverse perspectives, and their actions in the classroom.
This past year, teachers repeatedly commented on students’ resilience in the pandemic but were silent about racial injustice and our role in responding to this. Silence is a form of compliance. We need teachers who are willing to do the hard and brave work of addressing systemic racism and other forms of prejudice.
Students need to have these conversations at school. When we don’t talk about racism and prejudice at school, we are not protecting or fully educating students. I hope that going forward other students don’t miss this opportunity to engage in the most important lessons we can give them.
David Seaton
West Newbury
