To the editor:
YWCA Greater Newburyport held its 11th annual Engaging Communities Luncheon on April 28th where it presented its Community Champion awards to Amanda Haggstrom, Richard Jones and Melinda Morrison the city/town clerks of Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury respectively. Their responsibilities include managing all aspects of our election process following one of the most tumultuous elections in history. Our local clerks worked tirelessly to orchestrate and manage one of the first elections done primarily through mail while managing an unprecedented influx of absentee ballot applications as they administered an equally unprecedented election in a safe and effective manner.
Luncheon speaker Dr. Kabria Baumgartner of the University of New Hampshire spoke on the history of African Americans in Newburyport. She spoke about the history of slavery in Newburyport and reminded us that slavery was not isolated to the South. Newburyport had a part in those immoral actions. Our collective history has been re-written to focus on the work of white abolitionists like William Lloyd Garrison. But this focus on Garrison and the Underground Railroad obscures the fact that Newburyport residents engaged in the slave trade and that Africans were taken against their will and forced to become slaves in Newburyport. This too is a part of our collective history.
By sharing the stories of both the enslaved, freedman, and later those who became entrepreneurs, Dr. Baumgartner helped us to better understand our past. Hopefully, this more balanced view of history can enable us to see the world more clearly and encourage us to advocate for racial justice and equity.
YWCA Greater Newburyport would like to acknowledge our donors, including presenting sponsor Newburyport Bank. Bank president and CEO Lloyd Hamm said Newburyport Bank was proud to sponsor the event and the YWCA Greater Newburyport in part because of their work around childcare. He noted that during the pandemic, many women have lost their employment while others have had to reduce hours because of lack of childcare. He noted the bank’s commitment to the YWCA Children’s Center which has provided childcare services during the pandemic on a sliding fee to ensure working families were able to afford and access childcare.
Our Empowerment sponsors this year were an anonymous donor, the Institution for Savings and L.D. Russo. Mission sponsors were Eastern Bank, Element Care, the Lynn Community Health Center, Matter Communications and the Williams Miller Family Foundation.
Brine was kind enough to donate a $25 gift card to each person who purchased a ticket to the event, so while we could not eat a meal together, those who supported the lunch were still able to enjoy a nice meal. Brine also provided an in-home chef experience. Brine’s chef will go to the home of donors and provide a meal for eight people.
YWCA Greater Newburyport is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. For more information about our programs and services, please visit www.ywcanewburyport.org.
John Feehan
YWCA Executive Director/Engaging Community Luncheon Committee
