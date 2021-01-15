To the editor:
I read with interest your Jan. 13 story about a citizen group’s desire to move Newburyport Youth Services to Low Street. Please accept another view.
NYS’s current home, the former Brown School, has served Newburyport children for nearly 100 years. It is in poor condition, but it is not an inherently bad place for kids. Youth Services moved into the Brown in 2014. Despite its dilapidated state, NYS has grown there every year. With capital investment, NYS can continue to flourish.
When the city sold NYS’s previous home at the Kelley School in 2016, we earmarked the $700,000 proceeds to renovate the Brown. If the City Council approves the $1 million bond order sponsored by Councilor Sharif Zeid and me, we would have $1.7 million to spend.
The alternative is to buy land on Low Street and renovate a 5,700-square-foot building for what a sincerely concerned citizen group estimates at $3.72 million. There would be no gym or playground, but a small parking lot.
There is actually less land at Low Street than at the Brown unless we fill wetlands. NYS has 16,000 square feet of space at the Brown, including offices, activity rooms, and a 4,400-square-foot gym. There is a city playground on site, and on-street parking.
To me, abandoning a century-old, 1.1-acre public school site to build on wetlands is bad city planning. Newburyport declined to demolish what 1960s consensus said was an unsalvageable downtown. It was salvageable.
The Low Street site is closer to the Nock-Molin School, but the Brown is only 1.5 miles away, closer to kids in the South End and on Plum Island. The Boys & Girls Club runs vans to the Nock, and we should, too.
We should also run vans 2.5 miles between the Brown and NYS’ other location, the Newburyport Learning Enrichment Center (NLEC) at Kelleher Park. Investing in NLEC seems wiser than starting on a third location.
Spending even $1.7 million is a stretch, admittedly. Andover is wealthier than Newburyport, with twice our population, and only appropriated $2 million for its youth center. North Andover has 10,000 more people and spent less than $1 million.
Meanwhile, we have yet to finish paying for several major city projects, including the new Bresnahan School and Senior Center, and the renovated Nock-Molin School. We still owe about $33 million for those, alone.
Newburyport also has other deferred capital projects, without taking on a new NYS complex. We have yet to bond the $6 million planned for streets and sidewalks, or the $15 million for our two fire stations.
What happens to the science labs we were going to build at the high school for $10 million? How will we ever expand our riverfront park, after decades? How do we pay to replace the Brown School gym?
Investing $1.7 million in NYS’ existing home – 1.1 acres in our urban core — is realistic. The alternative, in my opinion, destines another generation of our kids to use wornout facilities, while we fall short.
Jared Eigerman
Newburyport
The letter writer is president of the Newburyport City Council.
