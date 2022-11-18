To the editor:
I’m getting a bit tired of being told that electric vehicles are so superior.
Whether you combust a fuel in front of you under a hood or at a central location and delivered through a wire, it’s still combustion. Electricity is not made magically. We burn a fuel like coal, wood or nuclear. All have their particular environmental problems. They all pollute in some form.
An EV is just another option for the same problem that carries some elitism with it. We still string wires on wooden poles as we have for more than a 100 years and every winter a storm brings many down, prompting an army of legacy fueled trucks to travel some distance to repair an outmoded infrastructure. I never see folks protesting those “polluters” contributing to climate change.
Maybe, it’s time to look at the big picture. We kicked the can down the road too long and the easy decisions are behind us.
For now, I’ll consider any logical, well-thought-out alternative that works for all of us given by people who have proven their abilities and have actually lived what they are proposing. I’m not interested in pundits, analysts or prophets. Jack Webb was right, “Just the facts, ma’am.”
MICHAEL COTE
Newburyport
