To the editor:
I remember dancing at an Elks-hosted wedding with my grandfather. I remember a Halloween costume contest with my mom. I remember hugging cousins at buffet breakfasts and stretching with friends during Elks yoga classes.
In fact, most locals can likely cite similar memories from the humble venue hall on Low Street. Though Elks’ events have peppered my social calendar, it has always been their interest in education that I have most revered – their investment in local students via both scholarship monies and classroom-specific donations.
This is why I was disappointed to learn that the Elks agreed to host an event on Thursday for a group that has named itself Citizens for Responsible Education. This latter group’s values (as they have expressed in public) are on their face antithetical to the Elks’ values I have known over the years.
Regardless of what name they claim, CRE is a cult of imagined wrongs and fetishized outrage. And of all people to attack, they choose educators. Educators who are leaving the profession because of unsustainable expectations and, yes, abusive treatment from a presumptuous, audacious public.
Though we are a small coastal community, this group’s efforts ring of a pattern that has loomed large at pivotal moments in our national and world history. Because a familiar pattern emerges as a nation loses its soul, a precursor to greater evil: othering.
Others can be ignored. Others can be abused. Others can be injured. After all, they are not “us.” But there is one group that has undeniable power in these moments of attempted divisions.
Age-old wisdom says that the only thing evil needs in order to thrive is for good men to do nothing. To allow. To turn away. To shrug. But it is these very people – neither the hater nor the hated – that hold the true power to protect a community.
And so now is a time to choose who you are, Elks. Are you who I have known you to be –community supporters, education supporters? Or are you the apathetic, the disinclined, those who turn away when challenged to exhibit moral resolve?
Let them calcify their ignorance. Let them venerate their fear. Let them name their wickedness righteousness. But don’t allow them to sully your soul.
MARGARET FLAHERTY
Newburyport
