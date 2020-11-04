To the editor:
Newburyport Youth Services and the YWCA Greater Newburyport have kicked off the annual Family to Family Holiday Program.
At the YWCA and NYS, we feel strongly that everyone should have a joyous holiday season but we need your help to make that happen again. We are looking for elves who will fulfill the wishes of a family or will help us make holiday wishes come true in other ways.
The Family to Family Holiday Program serves families from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Newburyport and Rowley.
This year is a challenging one for so many reasons and we are aware that many of our elves have faced their own challenges this year. Currently, there are 268 families signed up to receive gifts, totaling 444 adults and 567 children, with 181 elves volunteering.
With the current number of elves signed up, we can only provide gifts for 476 people. We are hoping to add more elves to the program.
We have been running this successful program for seven years. Our staff elves work really hard to make this an organized, fun and joyous holiday program.
We hope that we can continue to work our magic this year, but we acknowledge that many families (including elf families) are struggling due to the pandemic. Our elves may not be able to give in the same way as in the past. We have asked our families to keep this is mind when they fill out their wish lists.
Here are some ways to make the season special for a family in need. Your family, a group or company can: Fulfill the wish list of a local family; be paired with another family to fulfill the wish list (the YWCA will make the match); donate gift certificates to Walmart, Marshall's, Market Basket, movie theaters, Dunkin' Donuts, ice skating, bowling, local restaurants and other things; or volunteer to solicit donations from area businesses.
If you are thinking of filling a sleigh or being part of a group fulfilling a wish list, please reach out to learn more.
Let us know your preference when you make a decision to adopt a family. Remember, there are options to share a family. If you are interested in volunteering and want more information, visit www.newburyportyouthservices.com or www.ywcanewburyport.org.
Andrea Egmont
Director of Youth and Recreation Services
Trish Boateng
Support Coordinator
Tina Los
ECAB Network
