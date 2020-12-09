To the editor:
Regarding the recent vote by James Kelcourse against, in Statehouse reporter Christopher Wade's words, the "much anticipated" House police reform bill, we now see the sad results of The Daily News' unexpected and inexplicable endorsement of Rep. Kelcourse days before the election. An incumbent who only won by a few hundred votes, it is likely the endorsement by the News is responsible for his reelection. And anyone who followed the records, platforms and political views of Amber Hewett and the incumbent could have easily foreseen this embarrassing vote, which doubtless contradicts the will of the majority in this district.
Instead of listening to his constituents, Rep. Kelcourse did just what we expected him to do. He listened to the police unions who are the main obstacle to progress in the area of equitable, calm, de escalation oriented policing in the region and the nation.
I respectfully request The Daily News turn back the hands of time by withdrawing its support of this unqualified, unresponsive political operator.
George Odell,
Newburyport
Commented
