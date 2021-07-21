To the editor:
Why aren't employers requiring employees who work with the public to be vaccinated?
According to the federal officials, they have the ability to do so. We had an electrician come to the house to do some work that was not vaccinated.
What would happen to his employer if we had COVID and exposed him? Is that employer willing to shut down for two weeks?
I went to give blood at a Red Cross blood drive and learned that the individual drawing my blood was not vaccinated. To me, that borders on insane.
I am not saying that individual rights be taken away. Everyone has the right to decide whether or not they get vaccinated.
However, employers also have the right to require vaccination as a condition of employment.
I simply cannot understand why an employer that has a business that deals directly with the public is willing to put both their customers and their business at risk.
Garry Roy
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.