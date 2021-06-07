To the editor:
As a property owner of buildings downtown for 20 years and lifelong resident, I can uniquely speak to the request of operable windows.
I know the intrinsic value of historic buildings. This is the reason we have invested in Newburyport as residents and business owners. Nobody is asking to change all the storefronts downtown. Our request is for one property.
It's funny how Jared Eigerman is praising (Daily News, June 3, letters to the editor) the changes in the '40s — which by the way were driven by a change in the economy and the way people used and visited businesses. This is exactly the request we are making now.
Nobody is asking to change the historic façade – rather to change the function of the windows to meet the demands of the day. If and when we want to revise the façade or sign, we will work with the Newburyport Historic Commission later. Perhaps, some art deco would be best and to clarify we never intend to change the neon blade sign.
The comparison of a change to operable windows which can be changed back to storefront to the demolition of the Wolfe Tavern is just a scare tactic. Instead of writing letters to the editor, I suggest the City Council work with property and business owners to not only preserve the historic downtown, but also allow downtown business to survive.
Empty storefronts do not preserve our historic assets and are not good for the success of the downtown or preservation of house values.
Jeff Caswell
Newburyport
