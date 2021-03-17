To the editor:
Sometimes seemingly insignificant encounters can convey a sense of place – a sense of community even – that invites us to stay. For me, eight years ago and considering Newburyport as a town in which to live in retirement, there were a few such moments:
• Spotting a sign on High Street promoting an upcoming Ruthie Foster concert at Belleville Roots.
• Having an engaging chat with the lovely woman who used to sell hotdogs on Atkinson Common.
• Being welcomed warmly by the server at Angie's as she left the regulars at the counter and took my order for a western omelet.
• And stepping into Plum Island Coffee Roasters on a chilly winter morning and being enveloped in the aroma of coffee, the buzz of spirited conversation at the crowded tables, and that amazing view through the windows to the river beyond. I had my first of many coffees that morning at PICR.
I know that NED can do what it wants with the space, but I also believe closing PICR represents a loss to the social fabric of Newburyport. From the 15,000+ signatures on the change.org petition, many others apparently agree.
So come on, Mayor Holaday and Rep. Kelcourse, please step up and use your bully pulpit to facilitate the parties' talking again. In my eight years here, I've seen dozens of photos in this paper of the two of you smiling at the ribbon-cutting of a new business opening. How wonderful would it be to see a photo of you and Bruce Vogel celebrating the continuation of a business so meaningful to so many.
Joe Carper
Newburyport
