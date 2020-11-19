To the editor:
As a social work student at Bridgewater State University, I am outraged that after decades of failure from criminalizing drug users, nothing has changed.
Putting someone struggling with addiction in prison will not lead them to sobriety but make them more likely to go back to drugs upon release, and continually return to the prison system.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 19.3 million Americans struggled with substance use disorder in 2019. The criminal justice cost, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center, that results from drug addiction is $113 billion.
Drug addiction is a chronic disease that changes the structure and function of the brain forever to continually crave and be rewarded for persistent drug use. Stigma on addiction as a choice has been a barrier to change the societal perspective from seeing these individuals as victims instead of criminals.
More people need to realize the power addiction holds over a person, even when they get clean, many will relapse multiple times before continual recovery.
It is cruel for society to criminalize these individuals who are having their lives destroyed by a disease. Billions of dollars are being incorrectly diverted to imprisoning these individuals, just for them to continually come back, instead of funding proper treatment that can foster sustained recovery, and lower costs for the country long term.
Massachusetts residents have the power to correct this injustice and misuse of funds. In the current Massachusetts legislative session, there is a bill being considered titled SB937-HB1342 Treatment Not Imprisonment sponsored by Sen. Cindy Friedman and Rep. Ruth Balser.
This bill is focused on sending those struggling with drug addiction to proper rehabilitation, instead of imprisonment, and preventing those who relapse from being thrown in jail.
You can help this bill’s success through calling the Statehouse and state Senate leaders to voice your support in why this bill should be passed.
Alexis Lane
Georgetown
