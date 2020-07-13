To the editor:
The fact that the Newburyport waterfront's 4.4 acres* owned and managed since 1960 by the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority has changed ownership.
The NRA was dissolved by a special legislative act, signed Jun 19, 2020, conveying this important land to the City of Newburyport. The City Council and mayors of Newburyport will now control the destiny of this keystone historic harbor and waterfront which visually embodies three-plus centuries of our country's maritime history.
Years of lawsuits have achieved the assurance that this waterfront and the existence of six public "wayes" will remain open to all visitors. This act does not mean that the Committee for an Open Waterfront (COW) and The Settlers can retire, claiming victory. It means eternal vigilance.
Most previous greedy mayors have lobbied to develop this land for private development of 40-foot condominiums, shops and commercial buildings – the current mayor included. The City Council has voted to take over the management, but we know that they have a full agenda of city business at every meeting – endless laws to uphold, modify and expand, plus a monster budget to approve for city services, schools and infrastructure. This leaves no time to manage a park.
The city would be wise to give this land to the Waterfront Trust to plan, design and maintain, partnering with the city financially and otherwise. The Waterfront Trust has done a superior job of managing Waterfront West. There is waterfront park design ready to begin public approval.
This special act land transfer to the city includes a clause allowing "related structures." Beware of this cover-all for buildings. The city has a legal duty to convey two additional "public ways" to the waterfront at Ferry Wharf and Central Wharf Way plus 70% of Somerby's Landing Walkway for public use. If this does not happen, there will be litigation enforcement.
Eternal vigilance is essential to continue the open waterfront protection for public use.
*The Custom House Museum controls 1.1 of these 4.4 acres.
Joanne C. Purinton
Byfield
The letter writer is a member of The Settlers and COW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.