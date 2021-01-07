To the editor:
The Amesbury School Committee, headed by Mayor Kassandra Gove, voted on Jan. 4 to cancel winter basketball for two weeks.
This decision will result in the cancellation of practice and the postponement of four games in an already abbreviated 10-game season.
Based on advice from the acting health director, Fire Chief Berkenbush, School Committee members Kate Currie, Abigail Levy, Maryann Welch and Elaine Bucher, voted in favor of further decimating the 2021 basketball season.
Mayor Gove, the last to cast her vote, disingenuously giggled when she voted in favor of allowing the athletes to play, along with Peter Hoyt and Mel Webster.
In a smooth game of politics, Gove knew full well her vote didn’t matter in sidelining 48 kids from playing basketball. If Gove wanted to demonstrate true leadership, she should have been the first to cast her vote.
It’s obvious the School Committee’s decision will concur with the teachers union agenda of remaining fully remote for as long as possible. Former Amesbury Health Director Jack Morris was recently forced out of his position, leaving his duties to reluctant Berkenbush.
Berkenbush is not a medical professional, and yet his advice for a two-week cancellation was instrumental in the School Committee’s decision.
However, the advice from our acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and Athletic Director Glen Gearin in favor of allowing the kids to play was summarily ignored.
Let’s not forget our state health officials with a dizzying array of medical degrees and also the MIAA, all of whom collaborated in applying scientific research issued by the CDC to develop safety protocols that would allow the winter sports season to move forward.
As of now, the entire Cape Ann League is playing winter sports following these protocols, except Amesbury. No one that voted on Jan. 4 had the credentials or scientific background to disregard state health officials and the MIAA.
Let the science be damned. Families of hardworking student athletes forfeited their holiday plans and vacations to protect each other from spreading COVID.
The kids are working hard to maintain their academic credentials to remain eligible, despite unprecedented obstacles. Yet, Amesbury city officials in an act of astounding ignorance and arrogance stomped out the hard work of Amesbury athletes.
If you are in favor of allowing the kids to play, as I am, please let your voice be heard.
Jeff Jones
Amesbury
The letter writer is a former Amesbury Youth Basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.