To the editor:
I read with great interest the letter to the editor on Oct. 9 titled "Questions Kelcourse’s openness, transparency."
This letter cites Rep. Kelcourse for not mentioning he is a Republican and that “he flip-flops ... to protect a false image." This is ridiculous and petty.
I am a lifelong registered Democrat – however, when I go to the polls, I vote for the person – I could care less what party the candidate is a member of.
I examine what the candidate believes in, where the candidate stands on the major issues, what they propose they will do, and how they vote and what they do if in office. I served with Jim Kelcourse on the Amesbury City Council for a number of years – he always advocated and voted for educational improvements, business and industrial development, improved fire and police services, elderly and veteran services, and the protection of our lakes and waterways.
He voted this way for the benefit of all his constituents while keeping his eye on the lowest possible taxes.
As our state representative, Jim Kelcourse continues to listen and be available to his constituents by taking their input to heart. His leadership style has resulted in securing state grants and other resources for Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury in order to support economic development, survivors of domestic violence, feed homeless veterans, help fight women’s addictions, and to fund school assistance and aid small businesses.
Voting is much more than simply casting your vote – that’s the easy part. Examine the records of the candidates – what have they done, do they listen, are they available?
Jim Kelcourse has a demonstrated track record of always fighting for our district. He works with Democrats, Republicans and independents at all levels of government to serve the residents in our district.
Joe McMilleon
Amesbury
